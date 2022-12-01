Melansir dari laman resmi BPOM, saat ini sudah diumumkan ada 172 obat sirop yang memenuhi ketentuan dari 22 Industri Farmasi (IF). Memenuhi ketentuan yang ada, maka 172 obat sirop tersebut dikatakan bisa diedarkan dan dikonsumsi kembali oleh masyarakat.
"Verifikasi dilakukan berdasarkan pemenuhan beberapa kriteria, antara lain kualifikasi pemasok, pengujian bahan baku setiap kedatangan dan setiap wadah, serta metode pengujian yang mengikuti standar/Farmakope terkini," kata BPOM dalam keterangannya, dikutip Kamis (1/12/2022)
Lebih lanjut, dikatakan BPOM akan secara bertahap menginformasikan obat sirup dengan mengedepankan prinsip kehati-hatian, dan didasarkan pada database registrasi produk di BPOM, serta verifikasi hasil pengujian bahan baku dan produk sirup obat.
“BPOM menyatakan 172 produk sirup obat dari 22 IF telah memenuhi ketentuan, sehingga direkomendasikan untuk dapat diedarkan,” bunyi keterangan BPOM.
Perlu diketahui, informasi produk sirop obat ini ada di Lampiran II Penjelasan BPOM RI Nomor HM.01.1.2.11.22.179 Tanggal 17 November 2022, tentang Informasi Kesembilan Perkembangan Hasil Pengawasan dan Penindakan Terkait Sirup Obat yang Mengandung Cemaran Etilen Glikol/Dietilen Glikol, dinyatakan tidak berlaku, dan diperbarui dengan Lampiran I yang bisa diakses publik di laman resmi BPOM RI.
Berikut daftar 172 nama obat sirop yang berdasarkan hasil verifikasi dinyatakan memenuhi ketentuan dan aman digunakan sepanjang sesuai aturan pakai.
- Actifed plus cough suppressant dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Sterling Products Indonesia
- Actifed plus expectorant sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml ,PT Sterling Products Indonesia
- Benadryl Original sirup dus 1 botol plastik 50 ml, PT Integrated Healthcare Indonesia
- Benadryl Wet Cough sirup dus 1 botol plastik 50 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Bicorsan sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Bufect suspensi dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Bufect Forte suspensi dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Candistin drops dus 1 botol 12 ml + penetes, PT Pharos Indonesia
- Capritazin drop dus 1 botol 20 ml, PT Caprifarmindo Laboratories
- Capritazin syrup dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Caprifarmindo Laboratories
- Celestamine sirup dus 1 botol 30 ml, PT Organon Pharma Indonesia
- Celestamine sirup dus botol 60 ml, PT Organon Pharma Indonesia
- Cerini drop dus 1 botol 20 ml + dropper, PT Sanbe Farma
- Cerini sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml,, PT Sanbe Farma
- Cetinal sirup sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Dankos Farma
- Cetirizine HCL sirup dus botol 60 ml, PT Dexa Medica
- Claritin sirup dus botol 60 ml ,PT Bayer Indonesia)
- Colergis sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Dexa Medica
- Colergis sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Dexa Medica
- Dapyrin sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Hexpharm Jaya
- Depakene sirup dus 1 botol plastik 120 ml, PT Abbott Indonesia
- Depakene sirup dus 1 botol 120 ml, PT Abbott Indonesia
- Deslodin sirup dus 10 botol 60 ml, PT Bernofarm
- Desloratadine sirup dus 10 botol 60 ml, PT Bernofarm
- Dexanta suspensi dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml, PT Dexa Medica
- Diagro sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Mahakam Beta Farma
- Domperidone sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Hexpharm Jaya
- Dumin dus sirup 1 botol 60 ml, PT Actavis Indonesia
- Dumin Forte sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Actavis Indonesia
- Eficap 100 ml suspensi dus 1 botol 100 ml, PT Caprifarmindo Laboratories
- Epexol sirup dus 1 botol @20 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Epexol sirup dus 1 botol 120 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Epexol Forte sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Epilepsan dus 1 botol 120 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Episan dus 1 botol 100 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Episan dus 1 botol 200 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Fasgo paracetamol sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Finusolprima Farma Internasional
- Fasgo Forte sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Finusolprima Farma Internasional
- Histrine cetirizine drops dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Ferron Par Pharmaceuticals
- Histrine cetirizine sirup dus 1 botol 10 ml ,PT Ferron Par Pharmaceuticals
- Kalmicetine suspensi dus 1 botol plastik 60ml, PT Kalbe Farma
- Kalpepsa suspensi dus 1 botol plastik 60 m,l PT Kalbe Farma
- Komix KID (Rasa Stroberi) sirup dus 10 sachet 5 ml, PT Bintang Toedjoe
- Kontrabat sirup dus 10 botol 60 ml, PT Bernofarm
- Lambucid suspensi dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Hexpharm Jaya
- Lambucid suspensi dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml, PT Hexpharm Jaya
- Lepsio sirup dus 1 botol 100 ml, PT Dexa Medica
- Librofed sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 m, PT Dankos Farma
- Limoxin ambroxol sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Pharos Indonesia
- Magalat suspensi dus 1 botol 100 ml, PT Dexa Medica
- Moprin sirup dus 1 botol 600 ml, PT Dexa Medica
- Mucohexin sirup dus 1 botol 120 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Mycostatin suspensi dus botol plastik 12 ml, PT Taisho Pharmacutical Indonesia
- Mycostatin suspensi dus botol plastik 30 ml ,PT Taisho Pharmacutical Indonesia
- Mylanta suspensi dus botol plastik 50 ml, PT Integrated Healthcare Indonesia
- Mylanta suspensi dus botol plastik 150 ml, PT Integrated Healthcare Indonesia
- Narfoz sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Pharos Indonesia
- Narfoz sirup dus 1 botol plastik 30 ml, PT Pharos Indonesia
- Neciblok sucralfate suspensi dus 1 botol 100 ml, PT Dankos Farma
- Neciblok sucralfate suspensi dus 1 botol 200 ml ,PT Dankos Farma
- Neo Flukid pseudoephedrine drops dus 1 botol 10 ml, PT Bernofarm
- Neo Kaolana kaolin dus 1 botol 120 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Nolipo dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Nymiko dus 1 botol 12 ml , PT Sanbe Farma
- OBH Combi Anak Batuk Plus Flu (Rasa apel) dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Combiphar
- OBH Combi Anak Batuk Plus Flu (Rasa jeruk) dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Combiphar
- OBH Combi Anak Batuk Plus Flu (Rasa madu) dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Combiphar
- OBH Combi Anak Batuk Plus Flu (Rasa stroberi) dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Combiphar)
- OBH Combi Batuk + Flu (Rasa jahe) dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Combiphar
- OBH Combi Batuk + Flu (Rasa jahe) dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml, PT Combiphar
- OBH Combi Batuk + Flu (Rasa menthol) dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Combiphar
- OBH Combi Batuk + Flu (Rasa menthol) dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml, PT Combiphar
- OBH Combi Batuk + Flu (Rasa madu) dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Combiphar
- OBH Combi Batuk + Flu (Rasa Madu) dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml , PT Combiphar
- Oxopect dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Mahakam Beta Farma
- Ozen dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Pharos Indonesia
- Panadol Anak-anak Sirup dus 1 botol plastik 30 ml, PT Sterling Products Indonesia
- Panadol Anak-anak Sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Sterling Products Indonesia
- Pedizinc dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Dexa Medica
- Phenacold Syrup dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Caprifarmindo Laboratories Indonesia
- Phenacold Syrup dus 1 botol 120 ml, PT Caprifarmindo Laboratories Indonesia
- Plantacid dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml, PT Kalbe Farma
- Plantacid Forte dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml, PT Kalbe Farma
- Polysilane botol plastik 100 ml, PT Pharos Indonesia
- Polysilane botol plastik 180 ml , PT Pharos Indonesia
- Pondex dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Dexa Medica
- Praxion dus botol plastik 60 ml, PT Pharos Indonesia
- Praxion dus botol plastik 15 ml, PT Pharos Indonesia
- Praxion Forte dus botol plastik 60 ml, PT Pharos Indonesia
- Primadex dus 1 botol 50 ml, PT Dexa Medica
- Primazole dus 1 botol plastik 50 ml, PT Kalbe Farma
- Profed dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Pharos Indonesia
- Profed DMP dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Pharos Indonesia
- Profilas dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Dankos Farma
- Promag dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml,, PT Kalbe Farma
- Proris dus 1 botol 60 ml PT Pharos Indonesia
- Proris Forte dus botol 50 ml, PT Pharos Indonesia
- Proterol dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Dexa Medica
- Pseudoephedrine HCL dus 10 botol 10 ml, PT Bernofarm
- Respirex dus 1 botol 30 ml, PT Bernofarm
- Rexcof Plus dus botol 60 ml, PT Pharos Indonesia
- Rhinofed dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Dexa Medica
- Rhinos Junior dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Dexa Medica
- Risperidone dus 1 botol 30 ml, PT Bernofarm
- Ritez dus botol + dropper 10 ml, PT Dexa Medica
- Ritez dus botol 60 ml, PT Dexa Medica
- Salbron Ekspektoran dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml, PT Dankos Farma
- Sanadryl DMP dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Sanadryl DMP dus 1 botol 120 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Sanadryl Expectorant dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Sanadryl Expectorant dus 1 botol 120 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Sanaflu Plus Batuk dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Sanazol dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Sanfuro dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Sanmag dus 1 botol 120 ml ,PT Sanbe Farma
- Sanmeto Syrup dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Caprifarmindo Laboratories
- Sanmol dus 1 botol 15 ml , PT Sanbe Farma
- Sanmol dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Sanmol Forte dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Sanprima dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Santagresik dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Stesolid dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Actavis Indonesia
- Sucralfate Suspensi 100 ML dus 1 botol 100 ml, PT Caprifarmindo Laboratories
- Sucralfate Suspensi 200 ML dus 1 botol 200 ml, PT Caprifarmindo Laboratories
- Tempra (Rasa anggur) drops dus 1 botol plastik 15 ml, PT Taisho Pharmaceutical Indonesia
- Tempra (Rasa anggur) drops dus 1 botol plastik 30 ml, PT Taisho Pharmaceutical Indonesia
- Tempra (Rasa anggur) sirup dus 1 botol plastik 30 ml, PT Taisho Pharmaceutical Indonesia
- Tempra (Rasa anggur) sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Taisho Pharmaceutical Indonesia
- Tempra (Rasa anggur) sirup dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml, PT Taisho Pharmaceutical Indonesia
- Tempra (Rasa orange) drops dus 1 botol plastik 15 ml, PT Taisho Pharmaceutical Indonesia
- Tempra (Rasa stroberi) drops dus 1 botol plastik 15 ml, PT Taisho Pharmaceutical Indonesia
- Tempra Forte (Rasa stroberi) sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml , PT Taisho Pharmaceutical Indonesia
- Tempra Forte (Rasa anggur) sirup dus 1 botol plastik 30 ml, PT Taisho Pharmaceutical Indonesia
- Tempra Forte (Rasa anggur) sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Taisho Pharmaceutical Indonesia
- Tempra Forte (Rasa orange) sirup dus 1 botol plastik 30 ml ,PT Taisho Pharmaceutical Indonesia
- Tempra Forte (Rasa orange) sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Taisho Pharmaceutical Indonesi
- Tempra Forte (Rasa orange) sirup dus 1 botol plastik 120 ml, PT Taisho Pharmaceutical Indonesia
- Tempra Forte (Rasa stroberi) sirup dus 1 botol plastik 30 ml, PT Taisho Pharmaceutical Indonesia
- Tempra Forte (Rasa stroberi) sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Taisho Pharmaceutical Indonesia
- Tosma sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Transmuco sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Dankos Farma
- Tremenza sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Triaminic Batuk & Pilek Rasa Berry sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Sterling Products Indonesia
- Triaminic Ekspektoran & Pilek (Rasa Lemon) sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Sterling Products Indonesia
- Triaminic Pilek Rasa Jeruk sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Sterling Products Indonesia
- Trileptal suspensi dus 1 botol 100 ml, PT Novartis Indonesia
- Ulsidex suspensi dus 1 botol 100 ml, PT Dexa Medica
- Valproid Acid sirup dus 1 botol 100 ml, PT Dexa Medica
- Vics Formula 44 sirup dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml ,PT Darya-Varia Laboratoria TBK
- Vics Formula 44 sirup dus 1 botol plastik 54 ml, PT Darya-Varia Laboratoria TBK
- Vics Formula 44 sirup dus 1 botol plastik 27 ml, PT Darya-Varia Laboratoria TBK
- Vics Formula 44 Anak-anak Sirup (Rasa stroberi) sirup dus 1 botol plastik 5, PT Darya-Varia Laboratoria TBK
- Vics Formula 44 Anak-anak Sirup (Rasa stroberi) sirup dus 1 botol plastik 27, PT Darya-Varia Laboratoria TBK
- Vometa Drops dus botol 10 ml, PT Dexa Medica
- Vometa Suspensi dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Dexa Medica
- Vometron sirup dus 1 botol 50 ml, PT Mahakam Beta Farma
- Vomina sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Hexpharm Jaya
- Vomitas sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Kalbe Farma
- Vosedon Sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Sanbe Farma
- Woods Peppermint Antitussive sirup dus 1 botol 100 ml, PT Kalbe Farma
- Woods Peppermint Antitussive sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Kalbe Farma
- Woods Peppermint Expectorant sirup dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml, PT Kalbe Farma
- Woods Peppermint Expectorant sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml, PT Kalbe Farma
- Zincpro sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml, PT Combiphar