Berdasarkan surat edaran Kemenkes tentang Petunjuk Penggunaan Obat Sediaan Cair atau Sirup pada Anak dalam rangka Pencegahan Peningkatan kasus Ganggan Ginjal Akut Progresif Atipikal, tanggal 24 Oktober 2022, ada sekitar 168 sirup yang sudah dibolehkan digunakan lagi dengan beberapa catatan.
Ada sekitar 12 obat yang sudah boleh digunakan namun di bawah pantauan tenaga kesehatan. Kemudian ada 23 obat yang menjadi temuan Kemenkes dikonsumsi pasien gangguan ginjal akut, namun tidak mengandung bahan berbahaya, seperti propilen glikol, polietilen glikol, sorbitol dan/atau gliserin atau gliserol.
Selain itu juga ada 133 obat sirup yang bebas risiko tercemar etilen glikol dan dietilen glikol. "Jenis obat yang boleh digunakan sesuai dengan rekomendasi BPOM," kata Syahril, dalam keterangan resmi Kemenkes, Selasa (25/10/2022).
Berikut daftar obat yang sudah diizinkan dikonsumi kembali.
1. Daftar 12 Obat yang boleh digunakan dengan pantau tenaga kesehatan
- Asam valproat
- Depakene
- Depval
- Epifri
- Ikalep
- Sodium Valproate
- Valeptik
- Vellepsy
- Veronil
- Revario syr
- Viagra syr
- Kloralhidrat syr
2. Daftar 7 obat yang boleh dikonsumsi namun sesuai aturan pakai dan pantauan tenaga medis berdasarkan pengujian dari 102 produk temuan Kemenkes
- Ambroxol HCI dari Kimia Farma
- Anakonidin OBH dari Konimex
- Cetirizin dari Sampharindo Pedana
- Paracetamol dari Mersifarma TM
- Paracetamol dari Kimia Farma
- Paracetamol (sirop) dari Afi Farma
- Paracetamol (drops) dari Afi Farma
3. Daftar obat aman dari kandungan berbahaya dari 102 obat yang menjadi temuan Kemenkes
- Alerfed Syrup (Guardian Pharmatama)
- Amoxan (sanbe Farma)
- Amoxicilin (Meersifarma TM)
- Azithromycin Syrup (Natura/Quantum Labs)
- Cazetin (Ifras Pharmaceutical Laboratories)
- Cefacef Syrup (Caprifarmindo Labs)
- Cefspan syrup (Kalbe Farma)
- Cetirizin (Novapharin)
- Devosix drop 15 ml (Ifras Pharmaceutical)
- Domperidon Sirup (Afi Farma)
- Etamoc Syruo (Errita Pharma)
- Interzinc (Interbat)
- Nytex (Pharos)
- Omemox (Mutiara Mukti Farma)
- Rhinos Neo Drop (Dexa Medica)
- Vestein (Erdostein Kalbe)
- Yusimox (Ifras Pharmaceutical Laboratories)
- Zinc Syrup (Afi Farma)
- Zincpro Syrup (Hexpharm Jaya)
- Zibramax (Guardian Pharmatama)
- Renalyte (Pratapa Nirmala)
- Amoksisilin
- Eritomisin
4. Daftar 133 obat sirup yang disebut BPOM tanpa propilen glikol, polietilen glikol, sorbitol, dan gliserin
1. Aficitrin sirup obat cacing 60 ml
2. Alerfed sirup obat flu 60 ml
3. Alergon sirup obat alergi 60 ml
4. Amoxicillin Trihydrate drops antibiotik 20 ml
5. Amoxsan drops antibiotik 15 ml
6. Asterol Sirup obat asma 60 ml
7. Avamys Suspensi obat alergi 120 spray
8. Avamys Suspensi obat alergi 120 spray
9. B-Dex sirup obat alergi 60 ml
10. BDM sirup obat alergi 60 ml
11. Bufagan Expectorant sirup obat batuk 60 ml
12. Bufagan Expectorant sirup obat batuk 60
13. Cazetin drops anti jamur 15 ml (
14. Cefadroxil Monohydrate drops (serbuk kering) antibiotik 15ml
15. Cetirizine Hydrochloride sirup obat alergi 60 ml
16. Cetirizin sirup obat alergi 60 ml
17. Citocetin suspensi obat flu 60 ml
18. Cohistan Expectorant sirup obat batuk 60 ml
19. Cohistan Expectorant sirup obat batuk 100 ml
20. Colfin sirup obat batuk 60 ml
21. Colsancetine suspensi obat antibiotik 60 ml
22. Combicitrine sirup obat cacing 10 ml
23. Constipen sirup obat pencahar 120 ml)
24. Constuloz sirup obat pencahar 100 ml
25. Coredryl Ekspektoran sirup obat batuk 100 ml
26. Cotrimoxazole suspensi antimikroba 60 ml
27. Cotrimoxazole suspensi antibiotik 60 ml
28. Daryazinc sirup obat diare 60 ml
29. Daryazinc drops obat diare 15 ml
30. Decatrim suspensi antimikroba 60 ml
31. Deferiprone cairan oral chelating 250 ml ]
32. Diakids sirup 60 ml
33. Domino drops 10 ml
34. Domperidone drops 10 ml
35. Durafer cairan oral chelating 250 ml
36. Erlamycetin suspensi antibiotik 60 ml
37. Etamoxul suspensi antimikroba 60 ml
38. Extropect sirup obat batuk 60 ml
39. Garkene sirup obat epilepsi 129 ml
40. Glisend Expectorant sirup obat batuk 60 ml
41. rafazol suspensi antimikroba 60 ml
42. Guanistrep suspensi obat diare 60 ml
43. Hislorex sirup obat alergi 60 ml
44. Interzinc sirup obat diare 60 ml
45. Itrabat sirup obat batuk 100 ml
46. Komix Expectorant Jahe sirup obat batuk 7 ml
47. Komix Expectorant Jeruk Nipis sirup obat batuk 7 ml
48. Komix Expectorant peppermint sirup obat batuk 7 ml
48.Komix OBH sirup obat batuk 7 ml
49. Komix OBH sirup obat batuk 7 ml
50. Komix OBH sirup obat batuk 7 ml
51. Komix OBH Kid (rasa madu) sirup obat batuk 5 ml
52. Komix Rasa Jahe sirup obat batuk 7 ml
53. Komix Rasa Jeruk Nipis sirup obat batuk 7 ml
54. Komix Rasa Peppermint sirup obat batuk 7 ml
55. Konidin OBH sirup obat batuk 7 ml
56. Lactulax sirup pencahar 60 ml
57. Lactulax sirup pencahar 120 ml
58. Lactulax sirup (rasa coklat) obat pencahar 200 ml
59. Lactulose sirup obat pencahar 60 ml
60. Lactulose sirup obat pencahar 120 ml
61. Lapicef drops antibiotik 15
62. Laxalosan sirup obat pencahar 60 ml
63. Levopront sirup obat batuk 120 ml
64. Maltofer drops obat defisiensi zat besi tanpa anemia 30ml
65. Mefamesis sirup obat mual 50 ml
66. Metagan Expectorant obat batuk 50 ml
67. Methadone Hydrochloride sirup obat pereda nyeri 1000 ml
68. Metronidazole Benzoat suspensi antimikroba 100 ml
69. Metronidazole Benzoat suspensi antimikroba 60 ml
70. Sirup obat batuk Mucobat: Dus 1 botol 60 ml
71. Sirup obat batuk Neo Emkanadryl: Dus 1 botol 100 ml
72. Sirup obat batuk Nipe Expectorant Adult: Dus 1 botol plastik 120 ml
73. Sirup obat batuk Nipe Expectorant Adult: Dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml
74. Sirup obat batuk Nipe Expectorant Adult: Dus 1 botol 60 ml
75. Sirup obat batuk Nipe Expectorant Adult: Dus 1 botol 120 ml
76. Sirup obat batuk Nipe Expectorant Kids: Dus 1 botol 60 ml)
77. Sirup obat batuk Nipe Expectorant Kids: Dus 1 botol 60 ml
78. Drops pereda nyeri Norages: Dus 1 botol 20 ml
79. Suspensi anti jamur Nystatin: Dus botol 15 ml
80. Sirup obat batuk 'Obat Batuk 8 Dewa: Dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml
81. Obat batuk hitam dus 1 botol 120 ml
82. Obat batuk hitam botol plastik 300 ml
83. Obat batuk hitam botol 100 ml
84. OBH AFI Dus 1 botol plastik 125 ml
85. OBH AFI (Rasa Lemon) dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml
86. OBH AFI (Rasa Mint) botol plastik 100 ml
87. OBH Berlico (Rasa jeruk Nipis) dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml
88. OBH Combi Batuk Berdahak Rasa Jahe dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml
89. OBH Combi Batuk Berdahak Rasa Menthol dus 1 botol sachet
90. OBH Combi Batuk Berdahak Rasa Menthol dus 20 sachet 7,5 ml
91. OBH Combi Batuk Berdahak Rasa Menthol dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml
92. OBH IKA botol 100 ml
93. OBH IKA botol 200 ml
94. OBH Molex dus 1 botol 60 ml
95. OBH Nutra dus botol 100 ml
96. OBH RAMA dus 1 botol 100 ml
97. OBH Surya botol 100 ml
98. Ondane dus 1 botol 60 ml
99. Pedialyte cairan oral botol plastik 500 ml
100. Pedialyte aroma bubble gum cairan oral botol plastik 500 ml
101. Pralax sirup dus 1 botol 100 ml
102. Sirup obat asma Procaterol Hydrochloride dus 1 botol 60 ml
103. Obat cacing Pyrantel Pamoate suspensi botol 60 ml
104. Obat batuk sirup Ramadryl Expectorant dus 1 botol 15 ml
105. Antibiotik Renasistin OD drops (serbuk kering) dus 1 botol 100 ml
106. Obat batuk sirup Rhinathiol dus 1 botol 100 ml
107. Obat flu rhinos neo drops dus 1 botol 10 ml + dropper
108. Rotarix suspensi dus 1 oral applicator 1,5 ml
109. Rotarix suspensi dus 10 pouch @ 1 tube 2 ML
110. Rotateq cairan oral dus 10 pouch
111. Salbron Ekspektoran sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml
112. Salbugen sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml
113. Salbugen Ekspektoran sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml
114. Salbutamol Sulfate sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml
115. Saldextamin sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml
116. Saltrim Forte sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml
117. Sucralfate suspensi dus 1 botol 60 ml
118. Sucralfate suspensi dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml
119. Supramox drop dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml
120. Survanta suspensi dus 1 vial 8 Ml
121. Synflorix suspensi dus 1 prefilled syringe 0,5 ML + 1 jarum suntik
122. Valved sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml
123. Valved DM sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml
124. Ventilin sirup dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml
125. Ventolin Expectorant sirup dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml
126. Vertivom sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml
127. Winasal sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml
128. Zenicold sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml
129. Zentris sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml
130. Zinc Go Forte sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml
131. Zinc Sulfate Monohydrate sirup botol 60 ml
132. Zinc Sulfate Monohydrate sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml
133. Zinfion sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml