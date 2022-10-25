Share

Catat! Ini Daftar 168 Obat Sirup Aman untuk Dikonsumsi Menurut Kemenkes

Tim Okezone, Jurnalis · Selasa 25 Oktober 2022 10:51 WIB
$detail['images_title']
Ilustrasi (Foto: Ist)
A A A

PASCA disetop sementara penggunaan obat sirup akibat gangguan ginjal akut, Kementerian Kesehatan (Kemenkes) kembali mengeluarkan surat edaran terbaru. Dalam surat tersebut, Kemenkes sudah mengizinkan penggunaan beberapa produk sirup yang telah diperiksa oleh Badan Pengawas Obat dan Makanan (BPOM).

Berdasarkan surat edaran Kemenkes tentang Petunjuk Penggunaan Obat Sediaan Cair atau Sirup pada Anak dalam rangka Pencegahan Peningkatan kasus Ganggan Ginjal Akut Progresif Atipikal, tanggal 24 Oktober 2022, ada sekitar 168 sirup yang sudah dibolehkan digunakan lagi dengan beberapa catatan.

daftar obat yang aman dikonsumsi

Ada sekitar 12 obat yang sudah boleh digunakan namun di bawah pantauan tenaga kesehatan. Kemudian ada 23 obat yang menjadi temuan Kemenkes dikonsumsi pasien gangguan ginjal akut, namun tidak mengandung bahan berbahaya, seperti propilen glikol, polietilen glikol, sorbitol dan/atau gliserin atau gliserol.

Selain itu juga ada 133 obat sirup yang bebas risiko tercemar etilen glikol dan dietilen glikol. "Jenis obat yang boleh digunakan sesuai dengan rekomendasi BPOM," kata Syahril, dalam keterangan resmi Kemenkes, Selasa (25/10/2022).

Berikut daftar obat yang sudah diizinkan dikonsumi kembali.

1. Daftar 12 Obat yang boleh digunakan dengan pantau tenaga kesehatan

- Asam valproat

- Depakene

- Depval

- Epifri

- Ikalep

- Sodium Valproate

- Valeptik

- Vellepsy

- Veronil

- Revario syr

- Viagra syr

- Kloralhidrat syr

2. Daftar 7 obat yang boleh dikonsumsi namun sesuai aturan pakai dan pantauan tenaga medis berdasarkan pengujian dari 102 produk temuan Kemenkes

- Ambroxol HCI dari Kimia Farma

- Anakonidin OBH dari Konimex

- Cetirizin dari Sampharindo Pedana

- Paracetamol dari Mersifarma TM

- Paracetamol dari Kimia Farma

- Paracetamol (sirop) dari Afi Farma

- Paracetamol (drops) dari Afi Farma

3. Daftar obat aman dari kandungan berbahaya dari 102 obat yang menjadi temuan Kemenkes

- Alerfed Syrup (Guardian Pharmatama)

- Amoxan (sanbe Farma)

- Amoxicilin (Meersifarma TM)

- Azithromycin Syrup (Natura/Quantum Labs)

- Cazetin (Ifras Pharmaceutical Laboratories)

- Cefacef Syrup (Caprifarmindo Labs)

- Cefspan syrup (Kalbe Farma)

- Cetirizin (Novapharin)

- Devosix drop 15 ml (Ifras Pharmaceutical)

- Domperidon Sirup (Afi Farma)

- Etamoc Syruo (Errita Pharma)

- Interzinc (Interbat)

- Nytex (Pharos)

- Omemox (Mutiara Mukti Farma)

- Rhinos Neo Drop (Dexa Medica)

- Vestein (Erdostein Kalbe)

- Yusimox (Ifras Pharmaceutical Laboratories)

- Zinc Syrup (Afi Farma)

- Zincpro Syrup (Hexpharm Jaya)

- Zibramax (Guardian Pharmatama)

- Renalyte (Pratapa Nirmala) 

- Amoksisilin

- Eritomisin

4. Daftar 133 obat sirup yang disebut BPOM tanpa propilen glikol, polietilen glikol, sorbitol, dan gliserin

1. Aficitrin sirup obat cacing 60 ml

2. Alerfed sirup obat flu 60 ml

3. Alergon sirup obat alergi 60 ml

4. Amoxicillin Trihydrate drops antibiotik 20 ml

5. Amoxsan drops antibiotik 15 ml

6. Asterol Sirup obat asma 60 ml

7. Avamys Suspensi obat alergi 120 spray

8. Avamys Suspensi obat alergi 120 spray

9. B-Dex sirup obat alergi 60 ml

10. BDM sirup obat alergi 60 ml

11. Bufagan Expectorant sirup obat batuk 60 ml

12. Bufagan Expectorant sirup obat batuk 60

13. Cazetin drops anti jamur 15 ml (

14. Cefadroxil Monohydrate drops (serbuk kering) antibiotik 15ml

15. Cetirizine Hydrochloride sirup obat alergi 60 ml

16. Cetirizin sirup obat alergi 60 ml

17. Citocetin suspensi obat flu 60 ml

18. Cohistan Expectorant sirup obat batuk 60 ml

19. Cohistan Expectorant sirup obat batuk 100 ml

20. Colfin sirup obat batuk 60 ml

21. Colsancetine suspensi obat antibiotik 60 ml

22. Combicitrine sirup obat cacing 10 ml

23. Constipen sirup obat pencahar 120 ml)

24. Constuloz sirup obat pencahar 100 ml

25. Coredryl Ekspektoran sirup obat batuk 100 ml

26. Cotrimoxazole suspensi antimikroba 60 ml

27. Cotrimoxazole suspensi antibiotik 60 ml

28. Daryazinc sirup obat diare 60 ml

29. Daryazinc drops obat diare 15 ml

30. Decatrim suspensi antimikroba 60 ml

31. Deferiprone cairan oral chelating 250 ml ]

32. Diakids sirup 60 ml

33. Domino drops 10 ml

34. Domperidone drops 10 ml

35. Durafer cairan oral chelating 250 ml

36. Erlamycetin suspensi antibiotik 60 ml

37. Etamoxul suspensi antimikroba 60 ml

38. Extropect sirup obat batuk 60 ml

39. Garkene sirup obat epilepsi 129 ml

40. Glisend Expectorant sirup obat batuk 60 ml

41. rafazol suspensi antimikroba 60 ml

42. Guanistrep suspensi obat diare 60 ml

43. Hislorex sirup obat alergi 60 ml

44. Interzinc sirup obat diare 60 ml

45. Itrabat sirup obat batuk 100 ml

46. Komix Expectorant Jahe sirup obat batuk 7 ml

47. Komix Expectorant Jeruk Nipis sirup obat batuk 7 ml

48. Komix Expectorant peppermint sirup obat batuk 7 ml

48.Komix OBH sirup obat batuk 7 ml

49. Komix OBH sirup obat batuk 7 ml

50. Komix OBH sirup obat batuk 7 ml

51. Komix OBH Kid (rasa madu) sirup obat batuk 5 ml

52. Komix Rasa Jahe sirup obat batuk 7 ml

53. Komix Rasa Jeruk Nipis sirup obat batuk 7 ml

54. Komix Rasa Peppermint sirup obat batuk 7 ml

55. Konidin OBH sirup obat batuk 7 ml

56. Lactulax sirup pencahar 60 ml

57. Lactulax sirup pencahar 120 ml

58. Lactulax sirup (rasa coklat) obat pencahar 200 ml

59. Lactulose sirup obat pencahar 60 ml

60. Lactulose sirup obat pencahar 120 ml

61. Lapicef drops antibiotik 15

62. Laxalosan sirup obat pencahar 60 ml

63. Levopront sirup obat batuk 120 ml

64. Maltofer drops obat defisiensi zat besi tanpa anemia 30ml

65. Mefamesis sirup obat mual 50 ml

66. Metagan Expectorant obat batuk 50 ml

67. Methadone Hydrochloride sirup obat pereda nyeri 1000 ml

68. Metronidazole Benzoat suspensi antimikroba 100 ml

69. Metronidazole Benzoat suspensi antimikroba 60 ml

70. Sirup obat batuk Mucobat: Dus 1 botol 60 ml

71. Sirup obat batuk Neo Emkanadryl: Dus 1 botol 100 ml

72. Sirup obat batuk Nipe Expectorant Adult: Dus 1 botol plastik 120 ml

73. Sirup obat batuk Nipe Expectorant Adult: Dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml

74. Sirup obat batuk Nipe Expectorant Adult: Dus 1 botol 60 ml

75. Sirup obat batuk Nipe Expectorant Adult: Dus 1 botol 120 ml

76. Sirup obat batuk Nipe Expectorant Kids: Dus 1 botol 60 ml)

77. Sirup obat batuk Nipe Expectorant Kids: Dus 1 botol 60 ml

78. Drops pereda nyeri Norages: Dus 1 botol 20 ml

79. Suspensi anti jamur Nystatin: Dus botol 15 ml

80. Sirup obat batuk 'Obat Batuk 8 Dewa: Dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml

81. Obat batuk hitam dus 1 botol 120 ml

82. Obat batuk hitam botol plastik 300 ml

83. Obat batuk hitam botol 100 ml

84. OBH AFI Dus 1 botol plastik 125 ml

85. OBH AFI (Rasa Lemon) dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml

86. OBH AFI (Rasa Mint) botol plastik 100 ml

87. OBH Berlico (Rasa jeruk Nipis) dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml

88. OBH Combi Batuk Berdahak Rasa Jahe dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml

89. OBH Combi Batuk Berdahak Rasa Menthol dus 1 botol sachet

90. OBH Combi Batuk Berdahak Rasa Menthol dus 20 sachet 7,5 ml

91. OBH Combi Batuk Berdahak Rasa Menthol dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml

92. OBH IKA botol 100 ml

93. OBH IKA botol 200 ml

94. OBH Molex dus 1 botol 60 ml

95. OBH Nutra dus botol 100 ml

96. OBH RAMA dus 1 botol 100 ml

97. OBH Surya botol 100 ml

98. Ondane dus 1 botol 60 ml

99. Pedialyte cairan oral botol plastik 500 ml

100. Pedialyte aroma bubble gum cairan oral botol plastik 500 ml

101. Pralax sirup dus 1 botol 100 ml

102. Sirup obat asma Procaterol Hydrochloride dus 1 botol 60 ml

103. Obat cacing Pyrantel Pamoate suspensi botol 60 ml

104. Obat batuk sirup Ramadryl Expectorant dus 1 botol 15 ml

105. Antibiotik Renasistin OD drops (serbuk kering) dus 1 botol 100 ml

106. Obat batuk sirup Rhinathiol dus 1 botol 100 ml

107. Obat flu rhinos neo drops dus 1 botol 10 ml + dropper

108. Rotarix suspensi dus 1 oral applicator 1,5 ml

109. Rotarix suspensi dus 10 pouch @ 1 tube 2 ML

110. Rotateq cairan oral dus 10 pouch

111. Salbron Ekspektoran sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml

112. Salbugen sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml

113. Salbugen Ekspektoran sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml

114. Salbutamol Sulfate sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml

115. Saldextamin sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml

116. Saltrim Forte sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml

117. Sucralfate suspensi dus 1 botol 60 ml

118. Sucralfate suspensi dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml

119. Supramox drop dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml

120. Survanta suspensi dus 1 vial 8 Ml

121. Synflorix suspensi dus 1 prefilled syringe 0,5 ML + 1 jarum suntik

122. Valved sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml

123. Valved DM sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml

124. Ventilin sirup dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml

125. Ventolin Expectorant sirup dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml

126. Vertivom sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml

127. Winasal sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml

128. Zenicold sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml

129. Zentris sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml

130. Zinc Go Forte sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml

131. Zinc Sulfate Monohydrate sirup botol 60 ml

132. Zinc Sulfate Monohydrate sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml

133. Zinfion sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml

1
9
Berita Lainnya