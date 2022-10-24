Share

Daftar 133 Obat Sirup yang Disebut BPOM Tanpa Propilen Glikol, Polietilen Glikol, Sorbitol, dan Gliserin

Tim Okezone, Jurnalis · Senin 24 Oktober 2022 12:04 WIB
obat sirup, (Foto: Medical News Today)
BADAN Pengawasan Obat dan Makanan, BPOM RI telah merilis informasi terbaru terkait hasil pengawasan BPOM tentang produk obat sirup.

Dari penelusuran tersebut, disebutkan ada sejumlah 133 produk sirup obat yang tidak menggunakan empat bahan baku tambahan yakni propilen glikol, polietilen glikol, sorbitol, dan/atau gliserin/gliserol Dengan tidak mengandung bahan baku tersebut, sehingga aman dengan catatan sepanjang digunakan sesuai aturan pakai.

BPOM menegaskan bahwa empat bahan baku tambahan, ini bukanlah zat terlarang yang dalam pembuatan obat cair atau obat sirup.

“Jadi bukan bahan berbahaya atau dilarang, tetapi boleh digunakan sebagai pelarut di dalam pembuatan obat,” jelas Dr. Ir. Penny K. Lukito, MCP, Kepala Badan POM RI,dalam konferensi pers BPOM, Minggu (23/10/2022). 

Sesuai Farmakope dan Standar Baku Nasional yang diakui, ambang batas aman untuk cemaran Etilen Glikol (EG) dan Dietilen Glikol (DG) ialah sebesar 0,5 mg per kg berat badan per hari,” tambahnya.

Berikut daftar nama133 obat sirup 133 yang menurut BPOM, tidak menggunakan propilen glikol, polietilen glikol, sorbitol, dan/atau gliserin/gliserol.

1. Aficitrin sirup obat cacing 60 ml

2. Alerfed sirup obat flu 60 ml

3. Alergon sirup obat alergi 60 ml

4. Amoxicillin Trihydrate drops antibiotik 20 ml

5. Amoxsan drops antibiotik 15 ml

6. Asterol Sirup obat asma 60 ml

7. Avamys Suspensi obat alergi 120 spray

8. Avamys Suspensi obat alergi 120 spray

9. B-Dex sirup obat alergi 60 ml

10. BDM sirup obat alergi 60 ml

11. Bufagan Expectorant sirup obat batuk 60 ml

12. Bufagan Expectorant sirup obat batuk 60

13. Cazetin drops anti jamur 15 ml (

14. Cefadroxil Monohydrate drops (serbuk kering) antibiotik 15ml

15. Cetirizine Hydrochloride sirup obat alergi 60 ml

16. Cetirizin sirup obat alergi 60 ml

(Foto: Lampiran BPOM RI)

17. Citocetin suspensi obat flu 60 ml

18. Cohistan Expectorant sirup obat batuk 60 ml

19. Cohistan Expectorant sirup obat batuk 100 ml

20. Colfin sirup obat batuk 60 ml

21. Colsancetine suspensi obat antibiotik 60 ml

22. Combicitrine sirup obat cacing 10 ml

23. Constipen sirup obat pencahar 120 ml)

24. Constuloz sirup obat pencahar 100 ml

25. Coredryl Ekspektoran sirup obat batuk 100 ml

26. Cotrimoxazole suspensi antimikroba 60 ml

27. Cotrimoxazole suspensi antibiotik 60 ml

28. Daryazinc sirup obat diare 60 ml

29. Daryazinc drops obat diare 15 ml

30. Decatrim suspensi antimikroba 60 ml

31. Deferiprone cairan oral chelating 250 ml ]

32. Diakids sirup 60 ml

33. Domino drops 10 ml

34. Domperidone drops 10 ml

35. Durafer cairan oral chelating 250 ml

36. Erlamycetin suspensi antibiotik 60 ml

37. Etamoxul suspensi antimikroba 60 ml

38. Extropect sirup obat batuk 60 ml

39. Garkene sirup obat epilepsi 129 ml

40. Glisend Expectorant sirup obat batuk 60 ml

(Foto: BPOM RI)

41. rafazol suspensi antimikroba 60 ml

42. Guanistrep suspensi obat diare 60 ml

43. Hislorex sirup obat alergi 60 ml

44. Interzinc sirup obat diare 60 ml

45. Itrabat sirup obat batuk 100 ml

46. Komix Expectorant Jahe sirup obat batuk 7 ml

47. Komix Expectorant Jeruk Nipis sirup obat batuk 7 ml

48. Komix Expectorant peppermint sirup obat batuk 7 ml

48.Komix OBH sirup obat batuk 7 ml

49. Komix OBH sirup obat batuk 7 ml

50. Komix OBH sirup obat batuk 7 ml

51. Komix OBH Kid (rasa madu) sirup obat batuk 5 ml

52. Komix Rasa Jahe sirup obat batuk 7 ml

53. Komix Rasa Jeruk Nipis sirup obat batuk 7 ml

54. Komix Rasa Peppermint sirup obat batuk 7 ml

55. Konidin OBH sirup obat batuk 7 ml

56. Lactulax sirup pencahar 60 ml

57. Lactulax sirup pencahar 120 ml

58. Lactulax sirup (rasa coklat) obat pencahar 200 ml

59. Lactulose sirup obat pencahar 60 ml

60. Lactulose sirup obat pencahar 120 ml

61. Lapicef drops antibiotik 15

62. Laxalosan sirup obat pencahar 60 ml

63. Levopront sirup obat batuk 120 ml

64. Maltofer drops obat defisiensi zat besi tanpa anemia 30ml

65. Mefamesis sirup obat mual 50 ml

66. Metagan Expectorant obat batuk 50 ml

67. Methadone Hydrochloride sirup obat pereda nyeri 1000 ml

68. Metronidazole Benzoat suspensi antimikroba 100 ml

69. Metronidazole Benzoat suspensi antimikroba 60 ml

70. Sirup obat batuk Mucobat: Dus 1 botol 60 ml

71. Sirup obat batuk Neo Emkanadryl: Dus 1 botol 100 ml

72. Sirup obat batuk Nipe Expectorant Adult: Dus 1 botol plastik 120 ml

73. Sirup obat batuk Nipe Expectorant Adult: Dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml

74. Sirup obat batuk Nipe Expectorant Adult: Dus 1 botol 60 ml

75. Sirup obat batuk Nipe Expectorant Adult: Dus 1 botol 120 ml

76. Sirup obat batuk Nipe Expectorant Kids: Dus 1 botol 60 ml)

77. Sirup obat batuk Nipe Expectorant Kids: Dus 1 botol 60 ml

78. Drops pereda nyeri Norages: Dus 1 botol 20 ml

79. Suspensi anti jamur Nystatin: Dus botol 15 ml

80. Sirup obat batuk 'Obat Batuk 8 Dewa: Dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml

81. Obat batuk hitam dus 1 botol 120 ml

82. Obat batuk hitam botol plastik 300 ml

83. Obat batuk hitam botol 100 ml

84. OBH AFI Dus 1 botol plastik 125 ml

85. OBH AFI (Rasa Lemon) dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml

86. OBH AFI (Rasa Mint) botol plastik 100 ml

87. OBH Berlico (Rasa jeruk Nipis) dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml

88. OBH Combi Batuk Berdahak Rasa Jahe dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml

89. OBH Combi Batuk Berdahak Rasa Menthol dus 1 botol sachet

90. OBH Combi Batuk Berdahak Rasa Menthol dus 20 sachet 7,5 ml

91. OBH Combi Batuk Berdahak Rasa Menthol dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml

92. OBH IKA botol 100 ml

93. OBH IKA botol 200 ml

94. OBH Molex dus 1 botol 60 ml

95. OBH Nutra dus botol 100 ml

96. OBH RAMA dus 1 botol 100 ml

97. OBH Surya botol 100 ml

98. Ondane dus 1 botol 60 ml

99. Pedialyte cairan oral botol plastik 500 ml

100. Pedialyte aroma bubble gum cairan oral botol plastik 500 ml

101. Pralax sirup dus 1 botol 100 ml

102. Sirup obat asma Procaterol Hydrochloride dus 1 botol 60 ml

103. Obat cacing Pyrantel Pamoate suspensi botol 60 ml

104. Obat batuk sirup Ramadryl Expectorant dus 1 botol 15 ml

105. Antibiotik Renasistin OD drops (serbuk kering) dus 1 botol 100 ml

106. Obat batuk sirup Rhinathiol dus 1 botol 100 ml

107. Obat flu rhinos neo drops dus 1 botol 10 ml + dropper

108. Rotarix suspensi dus 1 oral applicator 1,5 ml

109. Rotarix suspensi dus 10 pouch @ 1 tube 2 ML

110. Rotateq cairan oral dus 10 pouch

111. Salbron Ekspektoran sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml

112. Salbugen sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml

113. Salbugen Ekspektoran sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml

114. Salbutamol Sulfate sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml

115. Saldextamin sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml

116. Saltrim Forte sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml

117. Sucralfate suspensi dus 1 botol 60 ml

118. Sucralfate suspensi dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml

119. Supramox drop dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml

120. Survanta suspensi dus 1 vial 8 ML

121. Synflorix suspensi dus 1 prefilled syringe 0,5 ML + 1 jarum suntik

122. Valved sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml

123. Valved DM sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml

124. Ventilin sirup dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml

125. Ventolin Expectorant sirup dus 1 botol plastik 100 ml

126. Vertivom sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml

127. Winasal sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml

128. Zenicold sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml

129. Zentris sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml

130. Zinc Go Forte sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml

131. Zinc Sulfate Monohydrate sirup botol 60 ml

132. Zinc Sulfate Monohydrate sirup dus 1 botol plastik 60 ml

133. Zinfion sirup dus 1 botol 60 ml

